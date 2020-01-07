Summer Walker stuns with official music video ‘Come Thru’

Summer Walker released the music video for her popular track ‘Come thru’ on her album ‘Over it’. The track features Usher who is also in the music video directed by Lacey Duke. Lacey also directed Skip Marley and H.E.R.’s

The track samples Usher’s 1997 classic “You make me Wanna” which came out when Summer Walker was 1-year-old. Talk about growth!

The music video was shot in Atlanta at 285 Flea Market which also features her boyfriend and producer London on da Track. The star’s release comes after her announcement that she’ll be performing at this year’s Coachella.