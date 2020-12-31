Summons issued for Beenie Man’s arrest

St Elizabeth police have issued a summons for the arrest of Beenie Man.

According to the police, the summons was issued following the staging of a party, held in breach of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA), on November 29.

“There is a summons in the possession of the police for Moses Davis also known as ‘Beenie Man’ for a party held on the 29th of November. Now, let me take the opportunity to appeal to law-abiding citizens to do the right thing, to adhere to the disaster risk management, and to continue to support our actions in regards to COVID-19, ” said Deputy Superintendent Narda Simms.

Simms also revealed the police were aware of an event being promoted by another popular dancehall entertainer that has been widely circulated on social media.

“This event for which no permit was issued would clearly be in breach of the DRMA, hence this warning is being issued to him not to host any event in St. Elizabeth or anywhere else in Jamaica. Patrons who intend to attend this event are also being warned not to attend as they too would be in breach of the DRMA and will be prosecuted when caught,” added Simms .

Simms used the occasion to issue a stern warning to party promoters, particularly those in Clarendon, Manchester, and St. Elizabeth to desist from the hosting of events.