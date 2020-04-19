Sunday Live raises funds for Mobay’s most vulnerable

The producer of the online concert series Sunday Live is helping to raise funds for Montego Bay’s most vulnerable, as the novel coronavirus continues to affect the island.

Londie Murray told BUZZ just prior to the 3 o’clock start of Sunday Live, that proceeds from this evening’s staging of the event will go towards assisting the Montego Bay Infirmary to purchase supplies to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Murray further noted that he had already brokered a special arrangement to procure 400 masks from Perry’s Manufacturing. Perry’s Manufacturing has to date produced over 10,000 reusable masks, which are popular among army workers.

When asked why he had chosen to help the infirmary in such a time, when there are other equally needy organizations and groups, Murray revealed that he had previously worked with the institution and noted that they were often overlooked. “Prior to this, I had been a part of a homeless feeding initiative, in which the Hard Rock Café had assisted in the preparation of over 400 lunches,” Murray said. “We had some left-over lunches – and it was really good food so we did not want to just throw it away, so one individual suggested that we bring the food to the infirmary.”

According to Murray, it was through that initial meeting that he recognized how desperately in need the institution is. He further said that some of the funds raised would also go towards a local women’s shelter, which reached out through a friend to say they were in need of diapers.

Performing at this evening’s edition of Sunday Live are Ras I and BLVK H3ro.

Those wanting to support the initiative can make a donation through the popular crowdfunding website, https://www.gofundme.com/f/sundaylive.