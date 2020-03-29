Sunday Live! to give Jamaicans ‘real music’ without the crowd

Sure DJs, selectors and others have been keeping us entertained, as we shelter inside and wait for the coronavirus to pass, or for the virus’ curve to flatten as the scientists say.

As we wait it out, it is clear that a void has been crated in the live music space – You know those events where the talent and band work to create the music on the spot.

But don’t despair, Sunday Live! brought to you by the Caribbean Influencer Marketing Summit kicks off today (March 29) at 3:00 p.m and you can watch right here on .BUZZ

In keeping with the social distancing rules, the performances are being filmed without a live audience and will have the artistes arriving just in time to perform their set and depart before the next performer takes the stage.

Some of the performers expected to hit the stage include, Diel, Rosh Rebel, Courtni and Kali Grn.

Learn more about these extraordinarily talented performers below:

ROSH REBEL

Growing up in the small community of Kendal in Hanover, Roshauna was always known as the little songbird.

She was born into a family of singers, however Roshauna made singing her own as she accented her strong vocals with a lot of charisma, style and confidence – making it known early she would be a star.

After successfully completing high school, Roshauna created a girls group, with two other talents.

The three entered the biggest singing competition in the country, Digicel’s Rising Stars, where the group placed 3rd but later split.

In 2017, Roshauna turned things up a notch when she dropped her first single, “Give me love” .

It was during this time, she decided to take on the name, Rosh Rebel.

She has since collaborated with many upcoming artistes and has done back ground vocals for artistes such as Teejay and Kali Grin

DIEL

From marking books to holding a microphone, Diel is a performer with talent on and off the stage.

Diel who is a Kingstonian by birth, spent most of his life in the cool hills of Manchester.

Shortly after graduating college he went directly into the teaching profession.

A move back to his birthplace in 2017, inspired a change in his life’s direction, shortly after which he dropped his first single, “I’m From Kingston”.

He was then thrusted on to the national stage when he joined Digicel’s Rising Stars competition in 2018.

Successfully securing a spot in the competition’s top three, Diel moved on to showcase more of his talent with the release of more singles.

Diel is most known for his unique style which fuses a variety of local genres, like ska and reggae with more international sounds, like jazz and blues.

COURTNI

Hailing from the tourism capital of the country, Montego Bay, Courtni was born into a musical family.

From a tender age she was always encouraged to pursue her passion in music which resulted in her learning to play the piano at age of 6.

Her musical roots and love for the piano, pushed Courtni to enroll at the Edna Manley School of the Visual and Performing Arts (EMCVPA .

It is at EMCVPA, where Courtni is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Music Performance, that she is beginning to make her mark on the world.

The twenty-five year old, says she knows she still has a lot to learn but is rather eager to dive into the entertainment industry.

After graduating, she plans to not only pursue her lifelong dream of being a recording artiste but also as a composer and producer.

KALI GRN

Kali Grn grew up going to church with his grandmother, where he began singing at the age of 7.

While he always knew he had talent, it was the”Reggae Revival” movement which saw the likes of, Chronixx , Protoje, Jesse Royal, Kabaka Pyramid and Dre Island bursting on to the music scene, that encouraged him to turn his talent into a career.

It was a career change and a spiritual change, as he also transitioned to Rastafari.

He selected the stage name ‘Kali Grn’ – a strain of marijuana of the same name- as he is a well-known user and advocate of the plant.

In 2015 he recorded his first song “Smoke High Grade” which is a huge favourite among his burgeoning fan base.

In late 2016, Kali Grn created his own acoustic band called “D’Reblz” and performed at the Lyrical Eloquence event hosted by Blue Beats at Margaritaville.

His performance was well received by the patrons, which further led to an increase in his fan base.

He later released a small project on SoundCloud called “Dub Intro” in which he worked alongside dub selector Lion Trod. It includes the popular song “What Would You Say”, “Rude Boys” and “Leave Her Alone”.

In March of 2019, he was the opening act for Bounty Killer on Red Stripe’s “We Are Reggae” show at Doctor’s Cave Beach.

Kali Grn is currently working on his first EP, set to be released later this year.