Super chef! Popcaan cooks up a storm for Buzzfeed Tasty

Super chef! Popcaan cooks up a storm for Buzzfeed TastyWednesday, April 21, 2021
|
It’s no secret that dancehall artiste Popcaan knows his way around the kitchen.
And recently the ‘Unruly Boss’- or in this case, ‘Chef’ put his cooking skills on display for Tasty.
Popcaan whipped up a Jamaican favourite- white rice and curried chicken, and can we just say, it all looked so delicious!
Now, Popcaan wasn’t shy about sharing his recipe so we’re not going to be either.
Click here for the recipe. Have a go at it and let us know if you have any special twists or if it’s something you’d try.
Popcaan frequently showcases his cooking skills to his Instagram followers and seems to be quite the expert in preparing Jamaican cuisine. From jerk chicken to crispy fried chicken, rice and peas, pumpkin soup, fried fish, you name it, Popcaan has prepared it.
In one of his many food posts on his Instagram account, he credits his grandparents for passing on their skills in the kitchen to him.
“Me make some a the right set a Sunday dinner for my grandparents, a them grow me!!!,” he wrote.
