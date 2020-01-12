Supermom! Serena Williams wins first tennis title since becoming a mother

Tennis legend Serena Williams has gotten back to winning ways on the court after winning a WTA tournament going into the Australian Open in under two weeks.

She beat fellow countrywoman Jessica Peluga in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 to register her 73rd career win and her first since having her baby Olympia in September of 2017.

The 38-year-old now becomes the first player to win a single title across four different decades. She is also the third-oldest woman behind Maggie Court and Kimiko Date-Krumm to win a WTA title.

She now heads off to the Australian Open which is slated to start on January 20th where she will try to add to the seven she already has and try and equal Margaret Courtâ€™s Grand Slam record of 24.