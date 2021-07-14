Supertwinz, Dad, talk new music, film, and nurturing talent

Eight-year-old Supertwinz, Tafari, and Ngozi Wright, alongside their father Majah Bless, have released the music video for their track, Mama Don’t Cry. The song, an ode to the struggles of motherhood, also features Raymie Rich.

The brother and sister duo told BUZZ that they had a blast working on the project.

“It was very fun and satisfying. Collaborating with my brother on these songs is always fun,” said Ngozi.

Her twin and partner in creativity, Tafari is “grateful” for this opportunity. “I felt grateful that I could collaborate with my sister to make songs that are spiritual to help persons in the world,” he said.

Their father, Majah Bless, whose real name is Omaall Wright, penned the song as well as directed the music video. It isn’t hard to see where these young creative prodigies get the talent from.

“You know when [Ngozi] was much younger, about two years old, there were some poems on the Big Foot bags. I would notice she would read the poems whenever she saw them. She could read at an early age. As she read it, you could hear this rhythm and pattern to her words,” he said.

Festival Speech Champion

Ngozi is a Jamaica Festival Speech champion, having dominated the 2019 Finals. The poetic prodigy came away with major awards including Most Outstanding Female Presentation for her Jamaican Poem Mi Waan Di Visa, as well as the Louise Bennett Award for Best Jamaican Speech Presentation.

In 2020, she became the first child to address the Jamaican parliament.

However, Wright noted that Tafari’s journey was a bit different.

“Nogzi always had an interest since she was very young, but Tafari never wanted to go on stage. It wasn’t until Ngozi and I were performing at Edna Manely, and Tafari was in the audience watching. At that time, I noticed he was saying all the lines as we performed. At one point, he started crying to come on stage. At that point, I realized he was developing an interest in performing,” the artiste explained.

Wright, who is a teacher of the arts, also has a history of sweeping the JCDC festival awards. He said he does his best to foster his children’s talents while not imposing his art expression on them.

“My children have their own identity and are artists in their own right. There are things about them that make them unique; things outside of Dub poetry, Speech, and music. They are great at other things. Ngozi loves dancing; Tafari loves football. Best of all, they are both genuine lovers of the arts,” he said.

The artistic family is also focused on future endeavours such as an upcoming film being made through Jamaica National Heritage Trust which involves Amina Blackwood-Meeks, a College Orator, and Lecturer on Caribbean Culture, and Identity at Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts. It will also Trevor Nairne, Artistic Director at Jambiz International. The film will be released on Emancipation day.