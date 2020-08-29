Supreme Ventures offering election bets

As Jamaicans

gear up to go to the polls on September 3, Supreme Ventures will get in on the

action by offering bets.

It is not uncommon for persons to bet on their favourite football or basketball teams via Supreme Ventures. This latest offering from the company will be quite different, as the public will now bet on which political party â€“ Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) or the Peopleâ€™s National Party (PNP) â€“ will win the general election.

View this post on Instagram Who will lead Jamaica into 2021? With Just bet, you can put your tick beside your party and win! Follow @justbetja for more! â€”â€” Visit mobile.justbetja.com to view all the bet options.A post shared by Supreme Ventures Ltd (@supremeventures) on Aug 28, 2020 at 12:36pm PDT

Bets can be placed via mobile.justbetja.com or in-store.

â€œElections are near and so are your WinningsŸ¤‘Ÿ˜ŠWho will lead Jamaica into 2021?Ÿ¤” With Just Bet, you can put your tick beside your party and win,â€ Just Bet posted on Instagram recently.

A bet on JLP pays $1.20 while a bet on PNP pays $3.90. The company also states that the odds are subject to change without notice.