Surprise! Leon Bailey welcomes his first son

Leon Bailey hasnâ€™t been playing with his Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen this weekend, because he and his girlfriend Stephanie Hope have welcomed their first son, Leo, on Sunday, June 14.

The Jamaican national footballer, whoâ€™s missed the last two games, is reportedly with Hope in hospital, Bayer Leverkusen confirmed on Twitter.

Already, social media users have sent the 22-year-old forward hearty congratulations on his greatest challenge yet, fatherhood. Itâ€™s made even more special for Bailey as Leoâ€™s birth comes just in time for Fatherâ€™s Day next week!

The birth comes as a surprise to many as both Bailey and Hope have kept the pregnancy top-secret.

It was just January when Bailey showered his girlfriend with love on her birthday in early January, calling her the â€˜missing puzzle pieceâ€™ in his life.

View this post on Instagram Youâ€™re like a missing puzzle piece that Iâ€™ve finally found. Youâ€™ve helped every aspect of my life to fall into place. From the first day we met, youâ€™ve always had my six & for that Iâ€™m so grateful to have you in my life. There is no gift or words that can truly describe the way I feel about you. But I just want to let you know on this special day a queen was born, thank you for bringing out the best in me. Continue being the most sweet, generous, loving, caring, ambitious, smart & amazing person I know. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE!! ðŸ‘¸ðŸ½ðŸ’ƒðŸ½ðŸ‰ðŸŠâ¤ï¸A post shared by Leon Bailey âš½ï¸âœ (@leonbailey) on Jan 2, 2020 at 1:47pm PST

Notwithstanding the hush-hush, BUZZ fam, this is great news!