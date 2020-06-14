Surprise! Leon Bailey welcomes his first son

Surprise! Leon Bailey welcomes his first sonSunday, June 14, 2020
|
Leon Bailey hasnâ€™t been playing with his Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen this weekend, because he and his girlfriend Stephanie Hope have welcomed their first son, Leo, on Sunday, June 14.
The Jamaican national footballer, whoâ€™s missed the last two games, is reportedly with Hope in hospital, Bayer Leverkusen confirmed on Twitter.
Already, social media users have sent the 22-year-old forward hearty congratulations on his greatest challenge yet, fatherhood. Itâ€™s made even more special for Bailey as Leoâ€™s birth comes just in time for Fatherâ€™s Day next week!
The birth comes as a surprise to many as both Bailey and Hope have kept the pregnancy top-secret.
It was just January when Bailey showered his girlfriend with love on her birthday in early January, calling her the â€˜missing puzzle pieceâ€™ in his life.
Notwithstanding the hush-hush, BUZZ fam, this is great news!
