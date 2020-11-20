Surprise! Nicki Minaj celebrates ‘Pink Friday’ with 10th anniversary special release

Forget

TGIF, it’s now Pink Friday!

Nicki Minaj released a reworked Pink Friday album for its 10th anniversary, putting rumours of the ‘surprise’ drop to bed.

The Pink Friday: The Complete Edition album has eight bonus singles including Girls Fall Like Dominoes and an alternate version of Roman’s Revenge with Lil Wayne featuring instead of Eminem.

The project was Nicki Minaj’s debut studio effort and hit the summit of the Billboard 200 album chart before going on to earn her three Grammy nominations.

It spawned several hits including the genre-bending Super Bass and Rihanna-assisted Fly.

Nicki has been relatively quiet on the music scene this year, having given birth to her first child, but is said to be working on her follow-up to 2018’s Queen.