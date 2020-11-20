Surprise! Nicki Minaj celebrates ‘Pink Friday’ with 10th anniversary special release

Surprise! Nicki Minaj celebrates ‘Pink Friday’ with 10th anniversary special releaseFriday, November 20, 2020
|
Forget
TGIF, it’s now Pink Friday!
Nicki Minaj released a reworked Pink Friday album for its 10th anniversary, putting rumours of the ‘surprise’ drop to bed.
The Pink Friday: The Complete Edition album has eight bonus singles including Girls Fall Like Dominoes and an alternate version of Roman’s Revenge with Lil Wayne featuring instead of Eminem.
The project was Nicki Minaj’s debut studio effort and hit the summit of the Billboard 200 album chart before going on to earn her three Grammy nominations.
It spawned several hits including the genre-bending Super Bass and Rihanna-assisted Fly.
Nicki has been relatively quiet on the music scene this year, having given birth to her first child, but is said to be working on her follow-up to 2018’s Queen.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy