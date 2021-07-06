Sweet Music talks new ‘Bitcoin Riddim’

Sweet Music’s new release, the Bitcoin Riddim is now out and according to the music label’s head, it’s been doing well so far.

Dr Dave Wallace, head honcho for the music group, told BUZZ that he expects its latest release to do better than previous projects.

“The expectation is to outdo the last couple of projects that I have released in the past which are Still A Live, Mama and ‘Worldrocking‘ riddims,” he said.

Dr Wallace shares that 14 songs are on the riddim and points out that they are all of good quality.

“King In A Earth from Masicka on the Still A Live riddim was a transformational song and I believe his current song on this riddim, Special has the potential to surpass that song. Jahmiel’s Jah Never Leave is also a powerful song as such I would be surprised if it does not go all the way as well,” he stated.

Also featured on the riddim are the likes of Teejay, Chronic Law, Rygin King, Vershon, and others.

Dr Wallace describes the collection of songs as motivational with some love songs in the mix.

“There is a mixture of songs relating to motivation and also songs that one would call love songs. Chris Martin, Gyptian, and Singing Sweet have three great love songs on the riddim” he highlighted.

The release of the Bitcoin Riddim follows on his strategy of releasing one riddim a year which allows for increased promotion which allows for adequate market penetration.

So far Dr Wallace notes that the songs on the riddim are already receiving heavy rotation in local radio stations in Jamaica as well as overseas and the internet is buzzing as well.