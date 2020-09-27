Sweeter with Lisa? Hanna confirmed as PNP president front runner in new poll

Lisa Hanna is the clear front runner for president of the People’s National Party (PNP), according to an internal poll by the organisation.

The Don Anderson-conducted poll shows Hanna with a nine per cent lead, according to a Jamaica Observer report.

The survey was conducted over a three-day period within the past week and supports results of a Jamaica Observer-commissioned Bill Johnson poll which showed Hanna with a 10 point lead over Mark Golding.

Golding announced his own decision to contend for president of the party via social media last week.

The Anderson poll also reveals that party general secretary Julian Robinson, and vice-presidents Phillip Paulwell and Damion Crawford received some support in the results.

The race for the party’s leadership became necessary following the announcement by Peter Phillips that he would vacate the post after the PNP’s disastrous showing in Jamaica’s general elections on September 3.

Despite Hanna’s popularity, her ascension to the leadership of the party – for which she has made no official decision known -is under question following her marginal victory in the St Ann South Eastern constituency.

Hanna retained the once-considered ‘safe’ seat by a mere 31 votes in the constituency she has represented since 2007.

Following the release of the Bill Johnson poll, Hanna said in a statement, “Of course, the poll done 10 days ago is heartening, but it is equally humbling as many Jamaicans, young and old, are still looking to the PNP with high expectations. It is imperative that the party responds by first renewing itself as a united force before it can contribute to helping Jamaica weather the storms ahead.”

However, it is expected that the 45-year-old will announce her candidacy at the party’s National Executive Council meeting today.