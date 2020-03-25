Sweetest lullaby: Tessanne Chin sings to her baby

Tessanne Chinâ€™s newborn, Zaia Christine Crooks, is being called one of the luckiest babies in the world after her mom sang her a lullaby.

It wasnâ€™t the typical song to put a baby to sleep, but Tessanneâ€™s voice was simply soothing as she did a rendition of Bob Marleyâ€™s Donâ€™t Worry for her newborn.

We were in luck, too, as the songbird posted the sweet video on Instagram on Tuesday.

View this post on Instagram Saying this is a message to you #DontWorry #TheLullabyVersion cause thatâ€™s the only time mamma got to sing right now Ÿ˜‚thanks for including me @tarrusrileyja and @realromainvirgo !!! But seriously yâ€™all , I know itâ€™s scary and I know itâ€™s overwhelming, I feel it too but we gotta keep the faith and he have to keep hoping if not for us then for our little ones so they have a bright future to look forward to â¤ï¸Ÿ™Ÿ˜˜ have a blessed night yâ€™all. #ISingForTheBabies #ISingForHope #ISingForYou #Cheeks Ÿ˜ŠA post shared by Tessanne Chin (@thebestess) on Mar 24, 2020 at 6:02pm PDT

â€œLuckiest baby in the world having them pipes to sing you to sleep,â€ one of her followers said.

â€œWhat a lucky baby! Direct access to one of the best voices in the world,â€ another added.

And some people had jokes. â€œBwoii, me feel sleepy after listening this two times. Goodnight ya mon,â€ another social media user said.

In the post, Tessanne, who won Season 5 of NBCâ€™s reality TV singing competition The VoiceÂ in 2013, also reminded the public to remain calm as the world battle coronavirus.

â€œI know itâ€™s scary, and I know itâ€™s overwhelming. I feel it too, but we gotta keep the faith, and we have to keep hoping, if not for us then for our little ones so they have a bright future to look forward to,â€ she said.