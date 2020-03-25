Sweetest lullaby: Tessanne Chin sings to her baby

Sweetest lullaby: Tessanne Chin sings to her babyWednesday, March 25, 2020
|
Tessanne Chinâ€™s newborn, Zaia Christine Crooks, is being called one of the luckiest babies in the world after her mom sang her a lullaby.
It wasnâ€™t the typical song to put a baby to sleep, but Tessanneâ€™s voice was simply soothing as she did a rendition of Bob Marleyâ€™s Donâ€™t Worry for her newborn.
We were in luck, too, as the songbird posted the sweet video on Instagram on Tuesday.
â€œLuckiest baby in the world having them pipes to sing you to sleep,â€ one of her followers said.
â€œWhat a lucky baby! Direct access to one of the best voices in the world,â€ another added.
And some people had jokes. â€œBwoii, me feel sleepy after listening this two times. Goodnight ya mon,â€ another social media user said.
In the post, Tessanne, who won Season 5 of NBCâ€™s reality TV singing competition The VoiceÂ in 2013, also reminded the public to remain calm as the world battle coronavirus.
â€œI know itâ€™s scary, and I know itâ€™s overwhelming. I feel it too, but we gotta keep the faith, and we have to keep hoping, if not for us then for our little ones so they have a bright future to look forward to,â€ she said.
