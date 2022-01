Sweetest lullaby: Tessanne Chin sings to her baby

Tessanne Chin’s newborn, Zaia Christine Crooks, is being called one of the luckiest babies in the world after her mom sang her a lullaby.

It wasn’t the typical song to put a baby to sleep, but Tessanne’s voice was simply soothing as she did a rendition of Bob Marley’s Don’t Worry for her newborn.

We were in luck, too, as the songbird posted the sweet video on Instagram on Tuesday.

View this post on Instagram Saying this is a message to you #DontWorry #TheLullabyVersion cause that’s the only time mamma got to sing right now Ÿ˜‚thanks for including me @tarrusrileyja and @realromainvirgo !!! But seriously y’all , I know it’s scary and I know it’s overwhelming, I feel it too but we gotta keep the faith and he have to keep hoping if not for us then for our little ones so they have a bright future to look forward to â¤ï¸Ÿ™Ÿ˜˜ have a blessed night y’all. #ISingForTheBabies #ISingForHope #ISingForYou #Cheeks Ÿ˜ŠA post shared by Tessanne Chin (@thebestess) on Mar 24, 2020 at 6:02pm PDT

“Luckiest baby in the world having them pipes to sing you to sleep,†one of her followers said.

“What a lucky baby! Direct access to one of the best voices in the world,†another added.

And some people had jokes. “Bwoii, me feel sleepy after listening this two times. Goodnight ya mon,†another social media user said.

In the post, Tessanne, who won Season 5 of NBC’s reality TV singing competition The Voice in 2013, also reminded the public to remain calm as the world battle coronavirus.

“I know it’s scary, and I know it’s overwhelming. I feel it too, but we gotta keep the faith, and we have to keep hoping, if not for us then for our little ones so they have a bright future to look forward to,†she said.