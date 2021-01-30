T.I. and Tiny respond to sexual abuse allegations

T.I. and Tiny respond to sexual abuse allegationsSaturday, January 30, 2021
|
Rapper T.I and his wife Tiny have
responded to sexual abuse allegations by a former friend.
The couple issued a formal response to Sabrina Peterson’s claim that they put a gun to her head, and also sexually assaulted women, whose claims she shared to Instagram last week.
Ahead of the Harris’s response, Peterson said on Instagram, “you PUT A GUN TO MY HEAD IN FRONT OF CHILDREN & I NEVER CALLED THE POLICE ON YOU! But for years you have painted me as the VILLAIN!”
She subsequently shared over 30 accounts of alleged assault by the two, made by women who said they had drugs forced upon them before they were sexually assaulted.
A statement from T.I. and Tiny’s spokesperson yesterday said, “Mr and Mrs Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson.
“The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously, and if these allegations don’t end, they will take appropriate legal action.”
Peterson seemingly responded to the statement when she returned to Instagram and challenged the two to take a lie detector test.
