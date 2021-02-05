T.I. and Tiny’s show halts production after sexual abuse allegations

T.I. and his wife, Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, have seen production on their

show halted following recent sexual abuse allegations.

The production company, MTV Entertainment, shared through a spokesperson that production on T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle was paused as the matter is investigated.

“We are aware of the allegations, and while they are not connected to our show, we have reached out to T.I. and Tameka Harris, as well as local and state officials,” an MTV Entertainment spokesperson told Deadline. “Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information.”

Filming for the fourth season, which had not been given a premiere date, began in December.

T.I. and Tiny have been accused of drugging and coercing women into sexual acts, a claim which the rapper has denied.

The rapper shared on Instagram, “It’s been extremely difficult for me to remain quiet in light of all the things that have transpired, and all the egregious allegations being tossed around about me and my wife,” he said.