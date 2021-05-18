T.I. and wife Tiny under investigation for sexual assault

Rapper T.I and his wife Tiny are being investigated by the Los Angeles police for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting a woman.

According to the Daily Beast, the LA police opened their probe in April when they met with one of the couple’s accusers.

The accuser claims she fell ill after consuming Tiny’s tequila drink at a hotel before engaging in unwanted sexual acts with the couple.

With all three naked on the hotel bed, the woman told police she told T.I. “no” after one of the alleged sexual acts. She then got sick in the bathroom.

She said her last memory was sitting down on the couch before waking up the next morning with “her vagina very sore and had a burning/itching sensation.”

The woman is one of dozens accusing T.I. and Tiny of a litany of horrifying alleged crimes; including drugging, kidnapping and rape.

The couple have strongly denied the claims. Their lawyer in March called the accusations a “shakedown.”