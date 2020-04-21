T.I. wants to ‘protect’ his daughters from heartbreakTuesday, April 21, 2020
|
T.I. wants to “protect” his daughters from “heartbreak”, as he doesn’t want them to be negatively impacted by the end of a romance.
The 39-year-old rapper is father to daughters Deyjah, 18, and Heiress, four, and has said that whilst he’s happy for his children to “date and have experiences”, he doesn’t want them to be negatively impacted by the end of a romance.
He said: “To be honest with you, I only feel the need to protect the girls from heartbreak. So for me, it’s about making sure that my daughters grow up as happy and unencumbered by outsiders tweaking their emotions as possible. That doesn’t mean that I don’t want my daughters to date or have experiences. It just means I know that they will hold onto those experiences and I don’t know how that will translate when they come out of it.”
But T.I.—who also has sons Messiah, 20, Domani, 19, Clifford, 15, and Major, 11—doesn’t feel the same way about his sons dating, as he believes they need to “deal with heartbreak” in order to discover who they “are for real”.
He added during an episode of his E! show ‘T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle’: “For a young man, you’re not really going to know who you are for real until you deal with heartbreak.”
The No Mediocre hitmaker’s comments come after he previously came under fire for saying he accompanies his daughter Deyjah to the gynecologist in order to “check her hymen”.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy