T-pain says Kanye West stole his lyrics

T-pain is accusing rapper Kanye West of stealing his lyrics. The I’m Sprung singer made the revelation on his Twitch stream recently.

According to T-Pain, he asked West to listen to his mixtape because he valued his expertise. The line in question-“I got beef like two burgers, you ni**as win slow and I’m smarter than Steve Urkel, was supposed to be on his song Danger but he dropped because West told him it was “corny”.

So he was very surprised when he heard West name-drop “Family Matters” character Steve Urkel on the My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy track.

“Let me talk about a time that one of my ‘corny’ lines got stolen,” T-Pain said. “I’m so prepared for this and I love this. Bro, Kanye stole one of my corny lines. I couldn’t believe it. Kanye stole one of my corny lines after he told me it was corny. I don’t think he said it better. I don’t think anything happened that [made] his… better than mine… because mine was out,” he said on the Twitch Livestream.

“I was working on Watch the Throne and I was so proud of my new mixtape that I had coming and it was mostly rap,” he continued. “There was a lot of rap on my shit and I was showing Kanye my shit to be like, ‘Is this good rap?’ I really wanted his fucking opinion. I was dying. It’s fucking Kanye bro, you know what I’m saying?”

T-Pain admitted that he thought the line was corny, and discarded it when West confirmed this.

“Now, keep in mind the Winslow family, right? Corny as fuck. I knew it was corny when I said it,” T-Pain said. “Kanye confirmed it. He was like, ‘Don’t ever say anything like that.’ Then after that, one of his bars was, ‘Too many Urkels on your team, that’s why your wins low.’ And I was like, ‘Did this ni**a try to get me to not say my shit so he could say it?’ … I was like, ‘Bro, that’s my bar.’ He looked at me and he was literally bobbing his head, grabbing his chin, and when I said that line he looked at me and said, ‘Don’t say that.’”

But the silver lining in this shady situation is that T-Pain said he learned to believe in himself.

“I know they’re corny, but if the right person says it, it’s not corny anymore apparently,” T-Pain said. “When a ni*a getting lifted to the fucking ceiling like a God with a light shining down on him and y’all ni*as is paying $50 for fucking chicken fingers to listen to a fucking unfinished album. Twice.”