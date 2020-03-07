Take me back! Meek Mill eager to return to Jamaica

After visiting Jamaica last year, American rapper Meek Mill is already itching to return to the Caribbean island.

The entertainer made this know via Twitter on Friday night.

“Wanna go back to Jamaica,” he said.

Of course, many Jamaicans and lovers of the culture would welcome this news.

“Waiting on you to come again, you are more than welcome dear,” one social media user said.

“Came to Jamaica once and you hooked @MeekMill,” another added.

While there were some persons urging him to be mindful of the coronavirus outbreak around the world, others encouraged him to visit Jamaica and have a grand time.

“I’m going next month, can’t wait—love that place! Make your way to this food place called Scotchies — man, talk about some EXCELLENT food,” one person said.

It comes as no surprise that Meek Mill would want to return to Jamaica, as during his previous visit, between late January and early February last year, he seemed to have a grand time, hanging out with entertainers Iba Mahr and Popcaan. He also used to opportunity to visit various attractions on the island.