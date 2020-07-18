Take the W! Koffee’s ‘Lockdown’ gets almost 500K views in a day

Take the W! Koffee’s ‘Lockdown’ gets almost 500K views in a daySaturday, July 18, 2020
Rising star Koffee has found another winner
with her latest single
The song and official video were released just yesterday, July 17, but has already racked up almost 500,000 views on YouTube and received widespread acclaim across social media.
The Reggae Grammy Award winnerâ€™s video has generated 472,000 views since being posted and kept her name trending on Twitter for the pretty much entire time.
The W artiste has been having quite the run at success as her debut EP Rapture solidified her as the next big thing to come out of Jamaica. She was even tapped for a feature in the Blessed video by legend Buju Banton, who called her a â€œbeautiful artisteâ€ in a recent interview.
Over the past year, Koffee has won the Reggae Grammy Award, been featured on a song with John Legend, made a guest appearance on Nick Cannonâ€™s popular Wild â€˜nâ€™ Out show and been rumoured to be working on a project with superstar Rihanna.
Feedback online has been overwhelmingly positive as fans spread support for the single.
