Take the W! Koffee’s ‘Lockdown’ gets almost 500K views in a day

Rising star Koffee has found another winner

with her latest single

The song and official video were released just yesterday, July 17, but has already racked up almost 500,000 views on YouTube and received widespread acclaim across social media.

The Reggae Grammy Award winnerâ€™s video has generated 472,000 views since being posted and kept her name trending on Twitter for the pretty much entire time.

The W artiste has been having quite the run at success as her debut EP Rapture solidified her as the next big thing to come out of Jamaica. She was even tapped for a feature in the Blessed video by legend Buju Banton, who called her a â€œbeautiful artisteâ€ in a recent interview.

Over the past year, Koffee has won the Reggae Grammy Award, been featured on a song with John Legend, made a guest appearance on Nick Cannonâ€™s popular Wild â€˜nâ€™ Out show and been rumoured to be working on a project with superstar Rihanna.

Feedback online has been overwhelmingly positive as fans spread support for the single.

Koffee, Popcaan, Daneray, Skillibeng, Dre Island and Creep in one place? Me? Like this â€” Buzzy Ÿ (@elementofthe_6) pic.twitter.com/IaGnEYdy0kJuly 17, 2020

koffee went from riding a bicycle in toast to driving a topless range in lockdown, that should be the tweet.â€” jay skull (@jayskull__) July 17, 2020

Koffee find it again.â€” Rohan Perry (@QuitePerry) July 17, 2020

When I hear lockdown by Koffee I just wanna take a lil road trip to Portland.â€” Ÿ§šâ€â™€ï¸”–”¥””¡”¢Ã¨Ÿ§šâ€â™€ï¸ (@Klosetbawse) July 18, 2020

Koffee with another one Ÿ”¥â€” ŸŠ (@CZoranj) Lockdown got me like pic.twitter.com/PKLfzMXF98July 18, 2020

Koffee will be one of the biggest artistes from Jamaica. And I am talking about her name being called alongside dominant musicians, gracing carpets nuff other artiste has never seen before. Just watch how Koffee will have the same effects Bob Marley did, say bet?â€” Smaddy Wife Ÿ«ŸŒ´Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² (@meezshanny) July 18, 2020

Koffee -Lockdown â€” Santan “…“ â€¢ BIGPAR (@santanbeatz) pic.twitter.com/0qJvrSjxRVJuly 17, 2020

Koffee sounds like a well seasoned artiste in Lockdown and sheâ€™s only been in the industry for a little over a year. TALK ABOUT GROWTH!!â€” leedleleedlelee (@_obrianna_) July 17, 2020