‘Take this very seriously’: Skatta Burrell details COVID-19 ordeal

Popular dancehall producer Skatta Burrell was diagnosed with COVID-19. He made the revelation while responding to comments about the virus on a

“Folks as a very recent survivor I can honestly say this COVID-19 is real and very dangerous. Lots of people have minimal to so side effects and get thru it in days but I wasn’t that fortunate,” he started.

Burrell then went on to detail the multitude of symptoms he experienced, and the effects they had on him.

“I had all the symptoms. Fever, diarrhea, aching joints, headache, vomiting, and the worst coughing and shortness of breath. There were times I could not catch no breath no matter how hard I tried. It took me 14 days to get to a point where I felt I was recovering.”

Now recovered, he expressed that he now has a better understanding of how the virus works and made a call to action for people to join him in spreading awareness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cordel Skatta Burrell (@skattaburrell)

“From what I been through now I understand why the elderly and those with underline ailments lose the battle so with this disease,” he said.

He continued; We have to spread awareness of this disease and encourage people to take whatever precautions they can. People are dying and I’m very grateful to be here to appreciate the little things such as waking up to look at the morning sun. We are not immortal and anyone can catch it.”