Tamar Braxton hospitalised after suspected suicide attempt

Tamar Braxton is currently in hospital

under 24-hour watch after a suspected suicide attempt at a Los Angeles,

California hotel.

The singer and television personality was found unconscious inside her room at the Ritz Carlton hotel yesterday, July 16.

Police responding to the call later said Braxton’s medical emergency was a “possible overdose”.

Her boyfriend David Adefeso also told authorities the Celebrity Big Brother season 2 winner may have overdosed on pills and alcohol; alleging that she was upset earlier and had made mention of suicide.

Tamar is the younger sister of seven-time Grammy Award winner Toni Braxton.