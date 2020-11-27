Tami Chin and Wayne Marshall treat fans to carpool karaoke

Tami Chin Mitchell and Wayne Marshall are back at it!

If the couple participating in Shenseea’s #LighterChallenge wasn’t enough, then Mitchells singing Omarion’s Ice Boxis just video to start your weekend off right.

Posted to Wayne’s Instagram page, the two are seen singing along to the 2006 hit with positive reviews from their fans.

One commented, ” I listen to this like 7 times, if not more!” while another chimed in “She still got it”.

The song was Omarion’s biggest, making it all the way to No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and being certified gold.