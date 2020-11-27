Tami Chin and Wayne Marshall treat fans to carpool karaoke

Tami Chin and Wayne Marshall treat fans to carpool karaokeFriday, November 27, 2020
|
Tami Chin Mitchell and Wayne Marshall are back at it!
If the couple participating in Shenseea’s #LighterChallenge wasn’t enough, then Mitchells singing Omarion’s Ice Boxis just video to start your weekend off right.
Posted to Wayne’s Instagram page, the two are seen singing along to the 2006 hit with positive reviews from their fans.
One commented, ” I listen to this like 7 times, if not more!” while another chimed in “She still got it”.
The song was Omarion’s biggest, making it all the way to No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and being certified gold.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy