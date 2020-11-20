Tanya Stephens’ wig purchase has fans excited

Veteran dancehall artiste, Tanya Stephens, purchased a new wig on Thursday (November 19) and the beauty buy has fans speculating she will debut a new look for Reggae Sunsplash.

Fans caught wind of Stephens’ latest purchase from artiste manager and business owner, Shelly Ann Curran, who shared a photo from the business transaction on her Instagram page.

“Delivering to my rockstar @iamtanyastephens . Thanks for the support, ” Curran, who is the owner of a wig line, shared in an IG post.

Stephens’ fans lauded her new buy, speculating that she may be changing up her look for the upcoming Reggae Sunsplash event to be held virtually on November 27 and 28.

“Sunsplash tun up yah now,” said one Instagram user.

Stephens has faced heavy criticism for her wigs, most recently one Instagram user begged the artiste “go get a new wig”.

While Stephens wasn’t so kind in the comment section to the user, she had previously maintained that she is fine with her look.

Stephens is among a slew of artiste expected to perform at Reggae Sunsplash, this year’s staging will honour ‘Crown prince of reggae’, Dennis Brown.