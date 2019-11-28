Tanya Stephens set to take the stage alongside Serani at Tracks Live Session

Usain Bolt’s Tracks & Records is back with their final Tracks Live Sessions for 2019, featuring Tanya Stephens.

The Big Tings Ah Gwaan singer is slated as the headline act for the event to be held at the hotspot restaurant’s location in Marketplace, Kingston on Thursday, December 12.

Angiel Shaw, Marketing Manager, KLE Group stated, “We’re happy to be back with another night of riveting performances and real Jamaican vibes to the Kingston night scene! Our last staging was amazing and patrons really enjoyed our headliners Lila Ike and Dre Island. We’ve decided to kick things up a notch with this staging being our last for the year and we figured why not show out with a bang! That led us to inviting the internationally acclaimed Tanya Stephens alongside recording artiste Serani, who just dropped a new hit single Secret with Burna Boy & Jeremiah, to energize the crowd on December 12th with their catalogue of hits.”

This performance will be Tanya’s first performance in Jamaica in quite a few years and fans are expected to show up in their numbers to relish a night of sensational performances. Other musical acts are also set to take the stage. The event will be hosted by ZJ Sparks. The gates for the live show will open at 9 pm. Presold tickets are available at Tracks & Records.