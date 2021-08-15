Tanya Stephens tells fans she’s leaving Instagram

Singer Tanya Stephens has indicated that she will be disabling her account on social media platform, Instagram.

She made the revelation on Saturday (August 14)highlighting to persons that they should instead seek to reach her for business queries directly on the phone.

“Hey guys! I’m about to delete this app for my phone for a while. No point sending a dm…I won’t be able to see it. For business link the number (which has been in my bio for ages) in the pic here, in my profile and temporarily in my story. Nuff love,” she said.

The ‘What A Day’ artiste has been a popular user of the system making regular posts and have since accrued a following of nearly eighty three thousand followers on the platform.

Stephens, in recent times, has courted controversy with the use of the platform to voice her opposition on a number of issues to include the restrictions that have been put in place to address the spread of the coronavirus.

It’s now however uncertain as to what has led to this decision or how long she will remain off the platform. However the planned move has drawn a number of responses from social media users.

DJ Dotcom has called for a petition to urge the popular singer to rethink her decision. “Guys let’s get a petition for Tanya Stephens to stay on Insta” he wrote in the comments section.

This drew a response from dancehall act Benzly Hype who possibly provided some insight as to why she was leaving.

“Breda…read deeper this isn’t a safe place for free thinkers…I will soon be leaving also,” he said.