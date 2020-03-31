Tanya Stephens to release one song per day in April

Jamaican entertainer Tanya Stephens is back with some

new music which she plans to release during the month of April.

However, it seems she will be doing it in a unique way by releasing a total of 30 songs, a track for each day of the month, as per an announcement on her Twitter page.

According to the Itâ€™s A Pity artiste, the songs will be released on all digital platforms for persons to access. The timing of the releases might be perfect, as many persons are now on lockdown and would have more time to listen.

Fans are already preparing themselves for the new music that the veteran artiste is expected to start releasing in a matter of hours with one commenting that he has enough iCloud space for the tracks.