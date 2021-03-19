Tap out! Saweetie and Quavo call it quits

Tap out! Saweetie and Quavo call it quitsFriday, March 19, 2021
Rappers Saweetie and Quavo are no longer together!
Confirmation came from the Saweetieâ€™s Twitter account today (March 19) after speculation surfaced on Thursday that the two may no longer be together.
Saweetie tweeted, Iâ€™m single. Iâ€™ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents donâ€™t band aid scars and the love isnâ€™t real when the intimacy is given to other women.â€
In a follow-up post, she said â€œI emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation.â€
Rumours were rife yesterday after social media caught wind that the Best Friend artiste had unfollowed Quavo, one third of rap trip Migos. Quavo seemingly returned the favour when his account ceased following her today.
