Tapper the rapper: Nicki Minaj supports Megan’s ‘Moment 4 Life’

Megan Tapperâ€™s personality is undeniably infectious but no one expected her to start rapping during her post-race interview on Sunday night. Tapper had secured a bronze medal in the Womenâ€™s100m hurdles final at the Tokyo Olympics.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico won the gold, powering ahead of American Keni Harrison.

Twenty-seven-year-old Tapper made history for Jamaica as this is the countryâ€™s first medal in that race, and she expressed her pride and gratitude for the accomplishment.

â€œI want to give God all the glory, all the honour, and all the praise,â€ she said while also thanking everyone who supported her on this journey. â€œI told yâ€™all, weâ€™re going for it, and we did it. We did it!â€

But when the interviewer asked her whatâ€™s next for the World Championship, Tapper had the perfect response.

â€œNicki Minaj, big up yuhself,â€ she said before she started rapping the words to Nickiâ€™s mega-hit Moment 4 Life. â€œDonâ€™t worry bout me, and who I fire, I get what I desire/itâ€™s my empire.

Check out the full performance below BUZZ Fam.

Megan Tapper post-race interview â€” Terri-Karelle Reid (@TerriKarelle) PART 2 She raps and buss a dub!!!! Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² pic.twitter.com/DruPn24X0LAugust 2, 2021

The video of Tapper rapping went viral on social media and caught the attention of the Queen of Rap herself, Nicki Minaj. â€œIncredible. Wow. Ok Queen. Talent on a billion. Beauty on a trillion,â€ she tweeted.