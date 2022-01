Tapper the rapper: Nicki Minaj supports Megan’s ‘Moment 4 Life’

Megan Tapper’s personality is undeniably infectious but no one expected her to start rapping during her post-race interview on Sunday night. Tapper had secured a bronze medal in the Women’s100m hurdles final at the Tokyo Olympics.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico won the gold, powering ahead of American Keni Harrison.

Twenty-seven-year-old Tapper made history for Jamaica as this is the country’s first medal in that race, and she expressed her pride and gratitude for the accomplishment.

“I want to give God all the glory, all the honour, and all the praise,†she said while also thanking everyone who supported her on this journey. “I told y’all, we’re going for it, and we did it. We did it!â€

But when the interviewer asked her what’s next for the World Championship, Tapper had the perfect response.

“Nicki Minaj, big up yuhself,†she said before she started rapping the words to Nicki’s mega-hit Moment 4 Life. “Don’t worry bout me, and who I fire, I get what I desire/it’s my empire.

Check out the full performance below BUZZ Fam.

Megan Tapper post-race interview — Terri-Karelle Reid (@TerriKarelle) PART 2 She raps and buss a dub!!!! Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² pic.twitter.com/DruPn24X0LAugust 2, 2021

The video of Tapper rapping went viral on social media and caught the attention of the Queen of Rap herself, Nicki Minaj. “Incredible. Wow. Ok Queen. Talent on a billion. Beauty on a trillion,†she tweeted.