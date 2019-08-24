Tarrus Riley to hit the road with ‘B.L.E.M.’

Tarrus Riley’s album, B.L.E.M., was released on July 14. (Photo: Instagram @tarrusrileyja)

Tarrus ‘Singy Singy’ Riley will be hitting the road soon as he promotes his six-track EP, B.L.E.M.

The Jamaican singer will be doing a tour called B.L.E.M. (Blending Life’s Experiences Musically) Sessions. However, he is yet to announce where and when he will be making these stops.

For the EP, the international recording artiste collaborated with Andron ‘IzyBeats’ Cross to create the project that includes tracks like G.Y.A.L – a collaboration with Stonebwoy, Kryptonite, Feel It, Trust Issues, Waters featuring Lila Ike and Just Love.

View this post on Instagram ?Should we Bring the B.L.E.M. sessions on the road?And Where Should we Go 1st?.Talk to me #UpCloseLiveinLivingColorMusicalMoment #SingySingyIZYareUkiddingme #BLEMEpOutNowAllPlatformsA post shared by Tarrus Riley (@tarrusrileyja) on Aug 21, 2019 at 2:32pm PDT

Riley, who is known for songs like She’s Royal and Lion Paw, said that the EP has a mixture of songs.

“Every song has a different feeling and a different mood,” he said. “It’s mood music. It’s a little touch of international, afro beats and a little touch of our scotch bonnet pepper in the blem.”

The EP that has been getting great traction since its release on July 14. Now that it is going on the road, are you ready for the B.L.E.M.?