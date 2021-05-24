Tasjay Production release Arise riddim

On the heels of their successful Outta Jamaica riddim project, recording label Tasjay Production recently released the Arise riddim.

The project, released digitally last week, consists of 5 tracks and beams of positivity.

The Arise riddim which is anticipated to uplift and motivate listeners while at the same time giving each song its individual identity features reggae veterans like Horace Martin, Patcha Blacks, Desi Ranks as well as newer talent Rad Dixon and lone female singer Vonnii.

According to the label, the production emanated from Horace Martin’s track, also called Arise which focuses on giving thanks for life.

Tasjay Production felt the concept was fitting with the worldwide pandemic affecting so many.

“With all that has been going on in the world, I felt it was the right time to motivate persons and inspire them to give praises to the most high,” said James Smith, CEO of Tasjay Production.

“Every song on this production gives some kind of motivation in its own way while having fun with realistic topics,” Smith added.

The Arise riddim will benefit from a full length Medley Video to be released this June.

Tasjay Production is also set to release the full length album for Reggae singjay Rad Dixon this summer.