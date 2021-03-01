Taylor Swift calls out Netflix for sexist joke

Taylor Swift is just about over y’all and your jokes about her past relationship.

In fact, just today, she had to call out Netflix on Twitter for doing just that. The streaming company included a joke about the artiste on the Netflix series “Ginny & Georgia.”

“What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift,” 15-year-old Ginny tells her 30-year-old mother, Georgia, during a fight in the season finale.

“Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back,” Swift tweeted along with a close caption of the joke.

“How about we stop degrading hard-working women by defining this horse sh*t as FuNnY.”

Swift partnered with Netflix for her documentary Miss Americana last year.

“Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you,” she wrote. “Happy Women’s History Month I guess.”