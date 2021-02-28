Taylor Swift cancels tour dates amid pandemic

Taylor

Swift has cancelled the shows left in her

The Evermore artiste shared the news via her social media on Friday.

She said, “I love coming on here to tell you good news, or to share a new project with you. It’s not my favourite thing in the world to have to tell you news I’m sad about. I’m so sorry, but I cannot reschedule the shows that we’ve postponed. Although refunds have been available since we first postponed the Lover Fest shows, many of you hung onto your tickets and I too hung onto the idea that we could reschedule.”

The statement continued, “This is an unprecedented pandemic that changed everyone’s plans and no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future. I’m so disappointed that I won’t be able to see you in person as soon as I wanted to. I miss you terribly and can’t wait til we can all safely be at shows together again.”

Despite the pandemic, the 31-year-old has released two surprise albums during the period, beginning with Folklore in July, and its sister album Evermore last December.