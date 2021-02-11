Taylor Swift done re-recording ‘Fearless’ album

Taylor Swift has

announced she’s dropping the first of her re-recorded albums.

Swift said online Thursday that Fearless: Taylor’s Version is finished and “will be with you soon,” featuring re-recorded songs from Swift’s sophomore album, Fearless. The new set will have 26 songs — the original album had 13 — and also contain six never-before released songs, tunes which “almost made” the album.

Swift will also release a new version of her song Love Story from Fearless on Thursday at midnight, just in time for Valentine’s Day weekend.

Swift has vowed to re-record her first six albums after music manager Scooter Braun announced that his Ithaca Holdings company had acquired Big Machine Label Group, the home to Swift’s first six albums. He then sold Swift’s catalogue and the singer-songwriter complained she hadn’t been given a chance to acquire her masters.

Swift hasn’t announced when Fearless: Taylor’s Version will be available but a statement she posted on Twitter included a hidden message using only the capital letters which reads: April Ninth.

Taylor dropped two albums — Folklore and Evermore in 2020.

–AP