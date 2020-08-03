Taylor Swift nabs 7th No.1 album with ‘folklore’Monday, August 03, 2020
|
To no one’s surprise, Taylor Swift’s
surprise album
Swift’s eighth album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s 200 albums chart this week, marking the best first-week sales of the year and giving the pop star her seventh No 1 title on the chart. The album sold 846,000 equivalent albums in the USbased on a combination of sales and streams, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.
The last album to sell more units in a single week? Swift’s Lover album, released last August.
The success makes Swift, 30, the first artiste to have seven different albums sell at least 500,000 albums in a single week. Swift dropped “folklore” in a surprise form, announcing the album’s release a day before it came out on July 24.
- Related story: Taylor Swift’s new album breaks Spotify record
Folklore was only released digitally, but will be available as a CD on August 7. The album was sold with a number of merchandise bundles, packaged with cardigans, hoodies, T-shirts, cell phone cases and more. A digital version of folklore came with a purchase of one of the merchandise items, counting as an album sale for Swift.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy