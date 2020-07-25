Taylor Swift’s new album breaks Spotify record

Taylor Swift’s

eighth studio album

The surprise project, which Swift announced Thursday before its release the following day, has racked up 80.6 million streams on Spotify in its first day out.

The incredible total makes it the highest ever debut for a female artiste on the streaming platform, and possibly the biggest album release this year, once final numbers are verified.

The album’s Spotify performance eclipses the previous record held by Ariana Grande’s thank you, next which launched with 70.2 million streams. The album was preceded by the release of its lead single Cardigan which has already amassed just under 20 million views on YouTube.

The 16-track project was written while the artiste was quarantined and comes just 11 months after her previous effort Lover.