Taylor Swift’s new album breaks Spotify record

Taylor Swift’s new album breaks Spotify recordSaturday, July 25, 2020
|
Taylor Swift’s
eighth studio album
The surprise project, which Swift announced Thursday before its release the following day, has racked up 80.6 million streams on Spotify in its first day out.
The incredible total makes it the highest ever debut for a female artiste on the streaming platform, and possibly the biggest album release this year, once final numbers are verified.
- Related story: Taylor Swift to release surprise album ‘Folklore’
The album’s Spotify performance eclipses the previous record held by Ariana Grande’s thank you, next which launched with 70.2 million streams. The album was preceded by the release of its lead single Cardigan which has already amassed just under 20 million views on YouTube.
The 16-track project was written while the artiste was quarantined and comes just 11 months after her previous effort Lover.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy