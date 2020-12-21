Taylor Swift’s ‘Willow’ debuts atop Billboard Hot 100

Taylor Swift’s ‘Willow’ debuts atop Billboard Hot 100Monday, December 21, 2020
|
Taylor Swift has
scored a seventh No.1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 as Willow debuts atop the chart.
The song is the lead single from Swift’s surprise album, Evermore, which debuted at the top spot on the Billboard 200 album chart.
The accomplishment makes Swift the first artiste to ever have a song and album debut atop the singles and album charts concurrently twice.
She first managed the achievement when Cardigan and Folklore did so on August 8.
Willow had 30 million US streams and sold 59,000 downloads on the week ending December 17. It also had 12.3 million radio airplay audience impressions in the week ending December 20.
Here’s a rundown of Swift’s previous number one singles:
We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, three weeks at No. 1, beginning Sept. 1, 2012 Shake It Off, four weeks, beginning Sept. 6, 2014 Blank Space, seven weeks, beginning Nov. 29, 2014 Bad Blood, feat. Kendrick Lamar, one week, June 6, 2015 Look What You Made Me Do, three weeks, beginning Sept. 16, 2017 Cardigan, one week, Aug. 8, 2020 Willow, one week to-date, Dec. 26, 2020
