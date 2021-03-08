Team LeBron crushes Team Durant 170-150 to win NBA All-Star Game

Team LeBron crushes Team Durant 170-150 to win NBA All-Star GameMonday, March 08, 2021
And by stops, we mean a team that was capable of victory even without its captain who played less than 13 minutes and contributed four points to the total.
Team LeBron scored 170 points to Team Durant’s 150 to take the star-powered game last evening.
With the top vote-getters in each conference picking the team for the past four years, LeBron put together a heavy-hitting squad that helped him continue his dominant streak of performances, winning the past four titles.
The game’s MVP was Giannis Antetokoumpo who shot 16 from 16 to score 35 points, the cherry on the pie that was the victorious Team LeBron.
Other winners of the All-Star Weekend include Indiana forward Domantas Sabonis who won the skills challenge; Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry who won the 3-point content and New York Knicks rookie Obi Toppin who claimed the slam dunk content.
