TechTuesdays New Huawei P40 phones — Still no Google apps

There are new Huawei flagships in town. The

Chinese brand recently revealed its P40 Series smartphones, but again, there’s

no Google Play Services or Play Store.

There are three new Huawei phones, the P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro+.

Each year Huawei pushes the boundaries of tech and innovate in creative ways. Let’s see what these new phones have to offer.

The P40 Pro and P40 Pro+ have Huawei’s Quad-Curve Overflow Display. The screen curves not only on the sides but the top and bottom of the phone. That’s a first for smartphones. The P40 has a flatter display.

The P40 and P40 Pro+ have 6.58-inch, Flex OLED displays with 2640 x 1200 resolution. Huawei also tuned the displays with full DCI-P3 colour reproduction with HDR.

Thankfully, the company used 90Hz display panels for the P40 Pro/Pro+, which smooths out display jitter, especially for fast-moving subjects.

The P40 has a 6.1-inch, Flex OLED display with the same colour representation as with the other flagships. Its resolution is lower at 2340 x 1080 pixels, and it lacks an Overflow Display.

Instead, this variant has rounded corners to maximise the viewing area. There’s no high refresh rate screen on the P40. That tech is reserved for the larger devices.

The OLED screens also include in-display fingerprint sensors that Huawei claims yields 30 per cent improvement in unlocking speeds.

Huawei has set a precedent for stellar camera arrays, and the new phones carry the photography torch proudly.

The top of the line P40 Pro Plus has five sensors on the back. The P40 Pro has four, and there’s a triple camera system on the P40 back. Once again, Huawei worked with Leica to create this year’s 3,4,5 camera systems on the three phones. Below is a list with the plethora of cameras in bullet form.

P40 – 50MP wide-angle, 8MP Telephoto with 3x zoom, 16MP Ultra-wide camera

P40 Pro – 50MP wide-angle, 12MP Periscope telephoto with 5x zoom, 40MP ultra-wide and ToF Sensor.

P40 Pro+ – 50MP wide angle, 40MP ultra-wide, 10x Periscope Optical Telephoto, 3x Optical Telephoto and a ToF depth sensor.

All P40 phones have 32MP, front-facing 4K video cameras. Still, the P40 Pro & Pro+ have an additional depth camera while the P40 has an IR camera. These sensors help with face unlocking.

The 50MP sensor is more substantial and lets in 40 per cent more light than the previous P-Series phones. The P40 Pro+ also has dual-axis OIS on the Periscope telephoto lens and goes up 100x maximum zoom. It seems Huawei is taking the fight directly to the Samsung S20 Ultra.

All three phones have Huawei’s in-house Kirin 990 5G processor and Neural-network processing unit. There’s 8GB Ram across the board, but the P40 Pro+ includes 512GB storage to the P40’s 128GB.

Water & dust resistance is expected on flagship phones, and the P40 Pro & P40 Pro+ both have IP68 ratings. Their smaller sibling has lower IP53 water and dust resistance rating.

The P40 packs a 3800 mAh battery, while the P40 Pro & P40 Pro+ have more massive 4200 mAh cells.

Huawei’s P40 and P40 Pro phones come in a variety of new colours, namely, Ice White, Deep Sea Blue, Silver Frost, Blush Gold and Black. The refractive matte finishes will help hide nasty fingerprint smudges. Nobody likes a greasy, smudged fingerprint covered device.

The more expensive P40 Pro+ comes in Black and White with Nano-Tech Ceramic finish.

Despite all the technological advancements, there’s still no Google Play Services on board. Instead, users will have to make do with the Huawei Mobile Services.

Forget YouTube, Gmail or Google Drive. You’ll have to scan Huawei’s app collection for replacements. The phones run Huawei’s EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10.

Other features include a new voice assistant called Celia and a 1080p video calling app called MeeTime.

Huawei is going all out in the spec war with both Apple and Samsung. And with all the tech inside, these phones are formidable opponents.