Teejay and Jada Kingdom to collab on a ‘Love Experience’

Fans will get a taste of some new music Teejay and Jada Kingdom on Friday (July 16). The two have collaborated on a track entitled Love Experience. Teejay announced news of the exciting collaboration on his Instagram Thursday (July 15).

â€œAll a this ova one song Jah Jah, we nuh pick side inna music bad song out tomorrow drop some (fire emojis) he wrote on his Instagram while teasing fans with a snippet of the track.

Jada Kingdom is heard sultrily expressing her love for the riddim and her desire to have sex to the riddim following which Teejay leaves fan with just one line, â€œBig batty gal a you mi likeâ€.

Teejayâ€™s collaborating with the rival of his former label mate, Shenseea was very welcomed by his fans.

â€œyes a so man nuffi mixup inna bagga baggaŸ‘Ÿ½ Music yuh say,â€ one wrote.

â€œYes music fi make now that the big belly man gone â€¦love mi some teejay and Jadaâ€¦Jada come put mi baby,â€ another added.

Dancehall fans will be treated to a host of new releases this weekend, Shenseea is set to drop her track â€˜Run Run, he first track in seven months. Also expected tomorrow is Kheaâ€™s reggae-infused track Only One which features the talents of Becky G and Julia Michaels.