Teejay reveals Kodak Black, The Game will be on upcoming album

“Wi even have some good collab right now,” He said. Me shouldn’t even say it but wi have a collab wid like Kodak Black, like the Game like wi ave wul heap a bad song fi release right now an mi have the Rags to Riches album mi a work pon right now.”

Teejay shared that the album has been in the making for a while now.

“A one year an 7 month now me a put togetha tha album ya like it coulda put together long time but based on everything weh me a go tru, everything wah gwaan inna di surrounding,” an emotional Teejay said.

But he said, in the end, it worked out for the best as he was able to solicit the help of famed producer Timbaland to complete the album.

And he’s confident that the potential 20 track album will have some major hits. “Mi sure know seh some hit song deh pon di album weh wi can listen to all di next 50, 60 years, just bad,” said Teejay.