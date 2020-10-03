Teejay shows off waistline as he celebrates 26th birthday

Jamaican dancehall artiste Teejay is in a wining mood today, October 3, as he celebrates his 26th birthday.

Bright and early on his special day, Teejay gave his female fans a treat, showing off the flexibility of his waistline as he danced to one of his songs.

â€œ#birthday #MOOD in New Jersey for the ladies this #Sunday,â€ he captioned the short video.

With a bright smile, Teejay later expressed gratitude for living to see another birthday.

â€œThank Ÿ™Ÿ½ uh fi life god 26 with ah fat Ÿ¦ account little more Hennessy and ganja smoke,â€ said Teejay, who grew up in St James.

The birthday celebrations are expected to continue on Sunday in New Jersey, United States, with a day party that will feature Platinum Kids, Massive B and Banky Hype YGG.

Despite not being able to perform due to the coronavirus, the year has been a good one so far for the Uptop Boss. In addition to losing weight, he has been doing well with songs like From Rags To Riches and Mood, which features Jamaican entertainer Ishawna.