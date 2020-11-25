Teetimus to drop ‘Gyallis Routine’ visuals featuring Beenie Man tomorrow

Dancehall artiste and producer Teetimus will release the visuals for his new single, Gyallis Routine, with Beenie Man tomorrow, November 26.

The track, Gyallis Routine, was recently released digitally by Trill City Global, the UK-based label to which Teetimus is signed.

According to Teetimus, the video will show off his more playful side.

“The video is just about having fun and enjoying life. Especially with COVID-19 a lot of persons want to just let go and enjoy every minute,” he said.

Shot in Kingston Jamaica, the visuals show a colourful party vibe at multiple locations with beautiful women taking the spotlight.

Gyallis Routine is the first single released from Teetimus’ upcoming seven-track EP, Bad Radio, set for official release in early 2021.