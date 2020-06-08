Tekashi 6ix9ine debuts frontal wig

Whether heâ€™s behind bars or in the witness protection

programme, American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine knows how to keep people talking.

The controversial entertainer is in â€œalbum modeâ€ in a recent video

posted to his Instagram account, but itâ€™s not the new song that has people

talking.

Vibing with Senegalese-American singer Akon, whom heâ€™s collaborating with for a sequel to the 2004 hit, Locked Up, 6ix9ine is seen rocking a 360 lace frontal wig, unlike the braids which have become his signature hairstyle. He did, however, ensure that the ponytail unit bore rainbow colours.

â€œHair pretty af sus,â€ commented Jamaican artiste Jada Kingdom.

â€œDamn girl, get it,â€ said another user.

â€œWho installed that?â€ enquired another.

â€œWhat you doing bro? Hair on point,â€ added another.

While the hairdo was the show stealer, some folks also expressed disappointment in Akon for working with 6ix9ine. The rapper has been ostracised by several members of the hip hop community, including Snoop Dogg and Meek Mills, for being a â€œsnitchâ€ after testifying against members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods in 2019, after he was busted by the feds for gang-related activity.

Akon, however, has been public in his support of 6ix9ine, and took to Twitter to promote the upcoming remix.

â€œBeing Locked up can really change your prospective in life. Ask @6ix9ine #lockedup Coming Soon!â€

But some Twitter users arenâ€™t enthused.

â€œWho had #Akon collaborating with a clown for their June 2020 bingo card?â€ asked one user.

â€œI donâ€™t know how I feel about this oneâ€¦ something ainâ€™t sitting right with meâ€¦â€

â€œDeleting all of Akon from my phone right now now now now,â€ declared another.

Others labelled the collaboration as a betrayal of the â€˜Black Lives Matterâ€™ movement.

â€œAkon gave a guy who got black men locked up a once in a lifetime chance.

#protest2020. These the type of ni**as that hold us back BRUH YOU HELP AFRICANS NOT AMERICANS REAL SH*T #akon #6ix9ine #BlackLivesMatter.â€

On the other side of the fence, one user said, â€œI bet this gon be a hit.â€

Another added, â€œThose hating on #Akon will still be the first to download the song when it comes out.â€