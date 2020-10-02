Tekashi 6ix9ine hospitalised after mixing weight loss pills and coffee

Tekashi 6ix9ine hospitalised after mixing weight loss pills and coffeeFriday, October 02, 2020
|
Tekashi 6ix9ine revealed he was recently hospitalised after having coffee with weight loss pills.
The artiste, who is now recovering at home, reportedly took more than twice the recommended dosage of Hydroxycut which sent his heart racing. He then tried to calm himself by having McDonaldâ€™s coffee which made the situation worse and landed him in the hospital.
The Gooba rapper told The Shade Room that he took the weight loss tablets to lose some of the weight he gained during coronavirus lockdown.
Tekashi was released from jail earlier this year, after serving 13 months on firearms and racketeering charges.
