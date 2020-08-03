Tekashi 6ix9ineâ€™s â€˜Punaniâ€™ inspired by Leftsideâ€™s â€˜Want Yuh Bodyâ€™Monday, August 03, 2020
|
If youâ€™re wondering why Tekashi 6ix9ine latest single Punani sounds so familiar, its because it sampled dancehall artiste Leftsideâ€™s Â Want Yuh Body.
The song was released on Sunday (August 2), and is only one minute 40 seconds long. It has recorded more than 20 million views on Youtube and is #9 trending in Jamaica.
Punani has garnered quite a bit of attention in the dancehall community because of its popular Jamaican slanged title and its familiar-sounding lyrics and riddim.
It has left fans of Leftside questioning if the artiste has at least racked up some coins for this obvious sampling of his 2011 hit.
â€œLeftside rich again,â€ one person commented.
â€œLeftside on his way to the bank with this one for sure Ÿ™ŒŸ¾Ÿ™ŒŸ¾Ÿ™ŒŸ¾Â #royalties.â€ someone else wrote.
â€œRICH â€¼ï¸â€¼ï¸â€¼ï¸â€¼ï¸â€¼ï¸â€¼ï¸â€¼ï¸â€¼ï¸â€¼ï¸â€¼ï¸ leftside master the game Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚ this going 3x Multi platinum Ÿ’µ ,â€ another said.
