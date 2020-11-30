Tell viewers ‘The Crown’ isn’t real, says UK minister

Tell viewers ‘The Crown’ isn’t real, says UK ministerMonday, November 30, 2020
Netflix is coming under increased pressure to let viewers know that its hit show
The latest call has come from the United Kingdom’s Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden, who said that the show’s retelling could have young viewers “mistake fiction for fact”.
Dowden told the Mail newspaper, “It’s a beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that.”
Though Netflix does not usually include such notes, Dowden said “Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact.”
The Mail said the minister will write the streaming service to make the formal request.
The Crown is in its fourth season, which chronicles the start and collapse of the relationship between Prince Charles and Princess Diana. It also looks at his growing relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles while still married to the now deceased Diana.
