Tell your friends to pull up on black issues—Rihanna

When it comes to taking a unified stance

against inequalities and racial crimes, Rihanna says it’s everybody’s problem.

The Bajan singer and business mogul was honoured for her hat as a philanthropist at Saturday night’s NAACP Image Awards in California. Upon accepting the 2020 President’s Award, Rihanna made it clear that the evening was not about her, and used the platform to remind her peers to unite in order to heal the world.

“I’m lucky I was able to start the Clara Lionel Foundation in 2012 and if there’s anything that I’ve learnt is we can only fix this world together, we can’t do it divided, I cannot emphasize that enough,” Rihanna started.

“We can’t let the desensitivity seep in. But if it’s your problem then it’s not mine; it’s a woman’s problem, it’s a black people problem, it’s a poor people problem… I mean how many of us in this room have colleagues and partners and friends from other races, sexes, religions, show of hands?” she asked.

“Well then you know they wanna break bread with you, right? They like you? Well then, this is their problem too. So when we’re marching, protesting, and posting about the Michael Brown Jrs and Atatiana Jeffersons of the world, tell your friends to pull up.”

The star-filled audience chorused in applause and cheer, and Rihanna went on to thank the NAACP for its efforts in supporting the black community.

“Thank you for celebrating our strength and tenacity,” she said. “We’ve been denied opportunities since the beginning of time, still, we prevail, so I’m honoured. Imagine what we can do together. Thank you for this honour.”