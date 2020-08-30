‘Tenet’ launches with US$53M in overseas gambit at box office

‘Tenet’ launches with US$53M in overseas gambit at box officeSunday, August 30, 2020
|
The first wave of big new movies released since the beginning of the pandemic, including Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending thriller
Warner Bros.’ Tenet — the most hotly anticipated movie of the year – opened with an estimated US$53 million overseas in 41 markets, including most of Europe, South Korea and Canada.
Given the circumstances, it was difficult to forecast the performance of the US$200 million Tenet but the result exceeded the expectations of most.
While many of Hollywood’s largest productions have postponed their release and others have rerouted to streaming platforms, Warner Bros. gambled that Tenet could roll out abroad first, and then gradually debut in the US.
Tenet will open this week in the US and China, the two largest markets. In the US, the conditions remain far from ideal. About 60% of theatres are currently open.
The New Mutants, a critically panned horror riff for Marvel, led the domestic box office with an estimated US$7 million in 2,412 locations.
Disney will next week release the live-action remake of Mulan for a US$30 digital rental through its streaming service, Disney+. Originally slated for theatrical release in March, it’s the most expensive movie yet to go straight to the home.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy