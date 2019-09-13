Tessanne Chin reveals identity of baby daddy

Jamaican songstress Tessanne

Chin has revealed the identity of her unborn baby’s father, and his name is

Brandon.

Earlier Friday (Sept 13), she posted a close-up photo of herself and her beau, casually dressed and wearing sunshades.

“Brandon and I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who offered such warm words of encouragement and congratulations over the past few days!!! We are honestly so grateful and blown away by your kindness in our journey to becoming parents for the very first time. All our love and thanks guys!!! God bless…,” she captioned the photo.

Tessanne had announced her pregnancy three days ago, a few weeks after singer Tami Chynn gave birth to her son, Oz. On Tuesday she posted a photo of a glittery pair of pink baby shoes on Instagram with herself and a man kissing in the distance. On Friday (Sept 13), her followers, many of whom were highly curious about the identity of Chin’s partner, expressed delight that the 2013 winner of The Voice had netted a handsome young man and predicted that she will have a gorgeous baby.

“Congrats once again to both of you. Thank you for revealing the father, I was dying of curiosity, I can sleep good now,” one fan wrote.

Tessanne had been married to broadcaster Michael Anthony Cuffe Jr, but divorced in 2015 after four years of marriage.

—Story written by Claudia Gardner